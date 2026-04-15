Town Of Palm Beach Considers Letting Trump Keep Helipad At Mar-A-Lago

The Secret Service wants a helipad to remain at Mar-a-Lago, even after Trump is president.

There was one installed during his first term, but it was torn down and this summer another helipad will be installed.

Palm Beach Town Council members heard from Trump attorney Harvey Oyer, who says the helipad would be essential for emergency use.

"He is, according to U.S. Secret Service, the most threatened protectee in the history of the U.S. Secret Service. That is not going to end when his presidency ends."

Council members say they have concerns that the helipad would be used for non-government and non-emergency reasons like it was twice during Trump's first presidency.

"And that gives me anxiety."

The Council voted to delay a decision until their meeting on May 12th.