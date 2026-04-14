Got Bats? Today Is The Deadline To Safely Remove Them Without A Permit!

Today is not only the deadline to file your 2025 taxes, it's also the last day you can rid your home of bats without a permit...at least for the next four months.

That's because tomorrow (April 16) starts Bat Maternity season in Florida.

"All of our bats here in Florida are insect eaters. So they're actually helping us out by helping us get rid of all those night-flying insects that are bothering us, eating our crops and they're actually our friends."

That's why Dr Shelly Johnson, PhD, a natural resources expert with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, says it's important that we protect the flying mammals.