Florida Teachers Union President Expected At School Board Meeting

The head of the statewide teachers union is expected to be at tomorrow's Palm Beach County School Board meeting as teachers and the school district remain at a salary impasse.

The president of the local teachers union railed against the district for turning down a 3.5 percent pay raise suggested by an independent magistrate.

"We are not asking for the moon here. We're asking for what is reasonable."

Gordan Longhofer with the Classroom Teachers Assocation had initially requested a 5 percent hike in pay, while the District countered with a 1.5 percent increase, along with the same amount in a bonus.

He's also upset that a meeting next month, where the School Board will make a final decision, is being held during classroom hours, starting at 2 p.m.

"Quite honestly I'm appalled that this meeting is scheduled to take place when teachers must be at work."

That's why the CTA and the Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar will be at the regular school board meeting tomorrow.