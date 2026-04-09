Neurosurgeon Accused Of Trying To Kill Deputies Is Denied Public Defender

A Colorado neurosurgeon charged with trying to murder members of law enforcement will have to foot the bill for his own defense attorney.

Court records show that 72-year-old Thomas Staffens was denied a public defender after the Indian River County Clerk of Court found that he is "not indigent."

Steffens is accused of engaging in a shootout with members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force last month. He was wanted on warrants out of Colorado for sexual assault and other charges when the task force tracked him down on the Treasure Coast.

Deputies from Martin and Indian River counties were on the task force when one of them and a deputy U.S. Marshal were injured.

Steffens pleaded not guilty yesterday.