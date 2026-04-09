FHP Asks For Help To Identify Hit & Run Victim Along I-95

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying a hit and run victim in South Florida.

A woman described as Black and in her twenties or thirties was walking in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Lake Worth around 3 a.m. on March 13th when she was struck by a vehicle that took off. Once on the ground, the victim was run over by several other vehicles whose drivers could not see her in time to stop.

Troopers say they haven't been able to identify the woman, so an artist sketch has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact lead investigator Cpl. Beatrice Derissier by email at BeatriceDerissier@FLHSMV.gov.

People can also contact Sgt. Danny Diaz of the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit at DannyDiaz@FLHSMV.gov.

You can also reach out to CrimeStoppers by tapping **TIPS on your cell phone and remain anonymous.