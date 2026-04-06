Sexual Predator Back In Jail For Exposing Himself To Women In Delray

A sexual predator is back behind bars in Palm Beach County, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

63-year-old Verwayne Alexander was arrested last week on charges of indecent exposure.

The registered sex offender is accused of approaching women in two different locations around Delray Beach, asking for directions and then exposing himself.

His criminal history dates back to the 1980s, including convictions for raping a British tourist in 1988 and a year later when he was on bail and beat his pregnant girlfriend and raped a second woman.

Alexander was also linked to a 1981 rape case through DNA.

He remains in custody and Sheriff's officials want to hear from anyone who may have been victimized.