Sea Turtle Rescues Are Up Across The State

Sea turtle rescues have been up this year with Volusia Turtle Patrol saying the February cold snap left many weak and struggling along beaches across the state.

One volunteer says they rescued 20 sea turtles in just a few days.

Rescuers were reminding Easter weekend beachgoers of what to watch for and how to help. They said that the turtles have been out of the water, exhausted and when they wash up, they don't have the energy to swim back out.

The extreme cold snap in early February stunned many sea turtles along the coast, leaving them sick, weak, and sometimes entangled in seaweed when found on the shoreline.

Beachgoers are told not to touch them and instead call FWC to have a volunteer or rescuer help.