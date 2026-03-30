Florida Has Some Of The Most Underrated Snowbird Cities In The Nation

Four Florida cities are on a list of the Top 10 most underrated snowbird destinations in the U.S.

The list from storage and moving marketplace SpareFoot is led by Brooksville, a Hernando County city in the Tampa Bay area.

The list highlights lesser-known communities around Florida that appeal seasonal residents.

Sebring is third on the list, with Destin at 4 and Vero Beach at number 7.

SpareFoot evaluated nearly 100 cities across 13 states commonly associated with seasonal migration. Cities were ranked on factors like restaurants and bars per capita, along with access to urgent cares and the availability and affordability of storage.



Click Here for the full list.