Alan Jackson Announces His First Ever '5 O'Clock Somewhere' Festival

Tickets are now on sale for Country star Alan Jackson's first-ever "Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest," coming to the West Palm Beach Waterfront June 12th and 13th.

The two‑day party features acts like Old Dominion, Ella Langley, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and more.

Jackson spent several years living on Jupiter Island, and the music video for his hit "It's 5 o'clock Somewhere" was filmed at the Square Grouper in Jupiter back in 2003.

Jackson says it’s his way of giving fans one more “Good Time.”