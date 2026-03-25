Two County Employees Killed & Husband Of One Victim Wanted For The Crime

A search is underway for a man believed to be responsible for the deaths of his wife and another man in Vero Beach yesterday.

The victims have been identified as Indian River County employees, Assistant Director of Public Works Danny Ooley and Stacie Mason, who worked as a Traffic Analyst Technician. The two were shot to death in the parking lot of the main library.

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey calls it a crime of passion.

"Two individuals that were apparently seeing each other for a period of time and one husband being upset about it and potentially committing the crime that was committed."

64-year-old Jesse Scott Ellis was spotted at the beach a half hour after the shooting, spotted getting into the water with his clothes on.

His vehicle is in police custody but the man remains at large.

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