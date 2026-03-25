Runoff Coming In North Palm Beach Council Race But Recount Likely First

There will be a runoff in the race to fill a vacant Village Council seat in Palm Beach County.

Three candidates ran in yesterday's special election in North Palm Beach, but nobody captured the majority of 50-percent-plus-one vote.

Kendra Zellner was the top vote-getter, with over 34 percent, but the other two candidates are within a half percent of eachother, with Ron Okolichany leading David Norris by just 12 votes.

While there are some provisional ballots left to count, this race is likely headed for a recount later this week.

North Palm Beach is inside House District 87, where the same voters chose a Democrat to replace a seat previously held by a Republican.