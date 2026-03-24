Vanderbilt University Gets $80 Million In Land For West Palm Beach Campus

A prestigious university based in Nashville-Tennessee has just been given a jolt in its efforts to build a campus in West Palm Beach.

Billionaire developer and philanthropist Jeff Greene and his wife are donating more than an acre of land in the downtown area on the west side of Sapodilla, along Datura and Evernia Streets.

The eight parcels of land, valued at $80 million, sit right next to a seven-acre site that was donated to Vanderbilt by the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County two years ago.

"Having Vanderbilt in West Palm Beach is literally for us a dream come true."