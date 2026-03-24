Tiger Woods To Play In TGL Championship Match After Over A Year Off

Tiger Woods will play his first competitive round of golf in over a year tonight when he shows up to help his Jupiter Links GC team in the TGL championship from Palm Beach Gardens.

The Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) is an indoor, tech-infused league in which matches are played at the SoFi Center, which was built for its use at the Palm Beach State College campus.

The Links lost to the Los Angeles Golf Club last night in the first match of the best-of-three Finals.

The team, which is captained by Tiger, would have to win two matches tonight to take the championship in the TGL's second season. It could serve as a first step for Woods towards playing at the Masters in Augusta next month.