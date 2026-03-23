'Palm Beach Pete' Stresses He Is NOT Jeffrey Epstein After Viral Video

A South Florida man calling himself "Palm Beach Pete" is setting the record straight. He is not late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95 unbeknownst to me and the next thing I know, I'm a viral sensation. It's pretty crazy."

Pete took to social media after that viral video sparked a wave of conspiracy theories due to his striking resemblance to Epstein, who died in his New York prison cell in 2019.