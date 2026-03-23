'Palm Beach Pete' Stresses He Is NOT Jeffrey Epstein After Viral Video

A South Florida man calling himself "Palm Beach Pete" is setting the record straight. He is not late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"Some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95 unbeknownst to me and the next thing I know, I'm a viral sensation. It's pretty crazy."
Pete took to social media after that viral video sparked a wave of conspiracy theories due to his striking resemblance to Epstein, who died in his New York prison cell in 2019.
Pete later doubled down in a second video to reiterate that he is not Epstein.
"I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. He's a very bad person, what he did obviously. And he is dead. And I'm alive."
There are reports that Pete is a former Division 1 tennis player and a former real estate executive. He said in his videos that he was heading to play some tennis.