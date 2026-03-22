USF Men's Basketball Coach Leaves After One Season

TAMPA -- After making a rare appearance in March Madness, the University of South Florida begins its second search for a men's basketball coach in two seasons.

Bryan Hodgson is leaving to take the coaching job at Providence College. Hodgson took over the South Florida Bulls a year ago tomorrow, following the death of previous coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. He led the Bulls to a 25-8 record, and both a regular-season and tournament championship in the American Conference as well as appearance in March Madness, losing to Louisville Thursday. USF Athletic Director Rob Higgins says the school did everything within reason to try to keep Hodgson.

Hodgson left this quote: "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead South Florida Basketball. Deciding to leave is not easy. This place, these people, and this program mean a great deal to me. My hope is that we left it better than we found it, that we delivered on the vision we shared, and laid a foundation that will continue to grow. South Florida will always hold a special place in our hearts."

Higgins says USF will begin a "nationwide search" for a successor.

Photo: Getty Images