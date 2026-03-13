Trump To Spend Another Weekend At Mar-A-Lago

The White House says President Trump will be traveling to Palm Beach to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

A VIP alert from the FAA gets underway for the area around Palm Beach International at 6:45 p.m. this evening and expires Sunday evening.

Expect rolling roadblocks while the President's motorcade makes its way from the airport to Mar-a-Lago.

South Ocean Boulevard between South County Road and Southern Boulevard remains shut down since March 3rd, after the conflict with Iran started. The town officially said it was due to 'recent events.'