Florida AG Accuses Tampa's Mayor Of Sanctuary Police Policy

TAMPA -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says Tampa's police department is running under "sanctuary policies" that violate state law.

Uthmeier sent a letter to Mayor Jane Castor, dated today (March 11), saying TPD violates Florida law by prohibiting officers from sharing information with federal immigration authorities on victims or witnesses to a crime. Uthmeier says the state wants illegal immigrants should fear immigration consequences, even if they're victims or witnesses, and that federal law has provisions to accommodate victims of crime, particularly human trafficking and domestic violence.

Uthmeier also accuses Tampa of ordering officers not to engage in "broad-based" immigration enforcement actions. He says Florida Statutes require cities to use "best efforts" to enforce federal immigration law.

His letter says Castor must reverse these policies no later than March 31, or face removal from office by the governor and other civil penalties.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Castor issued a statement saying the city "will review the concerns raised and evaluate our policies and procedures" to ensure "best efforts" to support immigration law enforcement. Castor says the city signed 287(g) agreements and developed policy to ensure immigration-related actions are carried out according to state and federal law.

Photo: Canva