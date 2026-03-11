Election Results: PBC Municipal Elections

Yesterday was election day in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities and only 17 percent of registered voters turned out to cast ballots. Here are some of the results:

There were four races in the city of Boca Raton, including the one for Mayor, with Scott Singer leaving his seat to run for Congress. There will be a recount in the mayoral race as just six votes separate Councilman Andy Thomsom and political newcomer Mike Liebelson. Fran Nachlas captured only 21 percent of the vote. County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link says a machine recount will be conducted after 5 p.m. tomorrow, with a hand recount likely afterward.

The winners of the three City Council races are Michelle Grau in Seat A, Jon Pearlman in Seat B, with Pearlman defeating incumbent Marc Wigder and another candidate, Meredith Madsen. And Stacy Sipple wins the Seat D race.

There were a couple of ballot referendums to rebuild downtown and build a new police station in Boca Raton. They were both voted down by residents.

In Belle Glade, Incumbent Mayor Steve Wilson wins reelection to his Seat B, beating challenger Darrell Kelly. Linda Santiago wins the Seat A race.

Three ballot questions for voters in Boynton Beach and all were approved overwhelmingly.

In Delray Beach, Judy Mollica leads a three-way race for Seat 2 with 40 percent of the vote. Andrea Keiser has 34 percent.

Two longtime incumbents winning reelection in the city of Greenacres. Peter Noble and Judy Dugo.

In the Town of Gulfstream, voters chose five of six candidates to be on the Commission. They are Robert Canfield, Scott Morgan, Michael Robert Greene, Joan Orthwein and Thomas Stanley.

Three candidates chosen in the town of Hypoluxo and making it onto the Council are Douglas Besecker, Linda Allen and John Sochacki.

A new Mayor for the town of Juno Beach. Dave Santili winning election there, against Elaine Cotronakis.

Scott Shaw winning the race for Seat One and Max Fraser winning Seat Three.

Anna Nemes is the winner in the race for the Jupiter Inlet Colony Town Commission race.

In Lake Park, Incumbent Mayor Roger Michaud wins reelection over challenger Ralph Moscoso.

Mixed results for the Lake Worth Beach referendums. There were five of them.

Residents voted down the second and third referendum that would have had city-owned property to the east and west of A1A to be leased for different reasons.

Ballot questions one and four were voted in but in the case of the fifth ballot question, which would clean up Charter language regarding police and fire, is at a tie.

There were no races in Lake Worth Beach.

In Loxahatchee Groves, Joe Stephens has 45 percent of the vote and Robert Sullivan is at 41 percent in a three-way race.

Incumbent Town Councilman Todd McLendon is defeated by challenger Manish Sood.

As for the ballot questions in Loxahatchee Groves, Question one is approved...Question 2 is voted down.

In the Town of Palm Beach, Incumbent Councilman Lew Crampton fends off a challenge from John David Corey.

In Palm Beach Gardens, Rachelle Litt and Dana Middleton have won their races. Litt is a former Council member who will now be rejoining the Council.

Middleton is the incumbent in Group 5 and will serve another term.

Tony Lembo wins a four-way race for the Palm Beach Shores Town Commission.

Former Royal Palm Beach Village Councilmember Selena Samios wins her way back on the Council. She defeated Adam Miller in the Group 1 race.

Rafael Pinero wins the South Palm Beach Mayoral race over Bonnie Fischer.

On the Town Council Race in South Palm Beach, voters chose three candidates to be on the Council. The winners are Francesca Attardi, Sandra Beckett an Adrian Burcet.

In Wellington, Johnny Meier wins the Seat 2 race and Stephen Levin is the winner in Seat 3 race.

Wellington's two Ballot referendums pass.

The incumbents win their reelections in West Palm Beach...Cathleen Ward and Christy Fox.

