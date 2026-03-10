Delray Beach Could Soon Get New Pride Memorial

A new permanent Pride memorial could soon be put up in Delray Beach, months after a rainbow mural painted at a busy intersection was removed by the state.

The city's Pride Memorial Committee wants to build an illuminated rainbow pyramid monument near the historic Old School Square downtown.

It would stand 8-feet tall and feature etched descriptions explainign its symbolism while lighting up at night.

The original mural was created to honor the 49 killed in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, but last year the State Department of Transportation ordered its removal.

The committee has made two presentations to the City Commission, and the process remains open for other proposals.