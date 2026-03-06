FBI Serves Subpoenas To Riviera Beach City Officials

The FBI has paid a visit to Riviera Beach City Hall with several subpoenas.

CBS 12 News confirms that six federal agents arrived there on Tuesday and served the city attorney and city manager with papers.

The subpoenas are reportedly part of an investigation involving several city council members.

Councilman Bruce Guyton says he has no knowledge about what's going on but that he has done nothing wrong. City Manager Jonathan Evans wouldn't answer any questions on camera.

The FBI won't comment.

It's possible that the investigation is connected to the 2024 coverup of a contaminated water supply in the city that led to significant turnover and a new water treatment facility.