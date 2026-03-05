Martin County Schools Looking To Change Policy Regarding E-Bikes

E-bikes may soon be a thing of the past at most schools in one Florida county.

Lieutenant David Rosko with the Martin County Sheriff's Office says accidents involving the motorized bikes are on the rise.

"Over the last several months, we've seen a lot of accidents involving these e-bikes. A lot of times it is involving a juvenile that crashed into whether it was a car or actually crashed on their own or even into other pedestrians that are on the sidewalks."

He tells CBS 12 News that's why the School Board is discussing a new policy that could keep the bikes off elementary and middle school campuses.

Currently, all students are allowed to bring e-bikes, scooters and skateboards to school, but they are not supposed to ride them on campus.

One proposal being considered would allow only students who are at least 16 with a drivers license to bring the e-bikes and they would be required to wear a helmet.

The school district will continue to work on a policy to bring back to the School Board for a vote. THe hope is to have something in place ahead of the next school year.