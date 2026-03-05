Another Hiring Event For Crossing Guards In Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is hosting another Crossing Guards Job Fair.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th at PBSO's District 14 substation in Lake Worth Beach, along North G Street.

The agency touts the part-time job as a great way for someone with extra time to make some extra money with benefits included. You can have weekends and holidays off and choose to work close to home.

The Sheriff's Office says all of the training and equipment needed will be provided and they'll have representatives on site at Wednesday's job fair to assist jobseekers with the hiring process.