Another Financial Firm To Relocate To Boca Raton

Another financial services firm is moving its headquarters to Palm Beach County, which some call "Wall Street South."

Concorde Investment Services is relocating from Michigan this Fall to a 9,000 square foot office in Boca Raton.

The company serves financial advisors across the country.

There are now more than 250 financial services firms in Boca Raton, where city leaders say Concorde's relocation strenghthens the city's corporate base and brings more high-paying jobs and business opportunities to the area.