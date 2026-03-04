PBSO: Riviera Beach Cop On-Duty When He Crashed Into Pole, Fence & Tree

A police officer from Palm Beach County is being treated at a hospital after an on-duty crash.

Riviera Beach Police say Officer J. Daniels crashed into a utility pole, a fence and a tree while on patrol last night.

The single-vehicle accident happened near 13th Street and Australian Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the crash investigation, Officer Daniels was responding to an emergency call with his lights and siren activated, but he failed to reduce speed at a railroad crossing, causing his vehicle to go airborne and drive off the roadway.

He suffered serious injuries.