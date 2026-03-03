Cop Killer To Be Executed - Widow Of Slain Fort Pierce Cop Speaks Out

The widow of a Fort Pierce Police officer who was murdered back in 1991 hopes this time she finally gets justice.

Sgt. Danny Parrish was shot 13 times with his own gun by Billy Kearse after he pulled the man over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Kearse has been on death row for decades and after several rounds of appeals to the state and U.S. Supreme Courts, he's due for execution this evening.

Mirtha Busbin tells CBS 12 News that she's relieved but has mixed feelings.

"Like I said it's bittersweet. It's like putting it too close. He'll still be alive in my heart."

Barring a last minute stay, Kearse will be put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison at 6 p.m.

