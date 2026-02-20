Palm Tree Music Festival Will Return To West Palm Beach For Several Years

After a massive debut, the Palm Tree Music Festival will be returning to West Palm Beach.

Organizers of the electronic music event have partnered with the city to have the festival along the waterfront for at least the next four years.

Palm Tree debuted last Saturday as a one-day event, featuring headliners Calvin Harris and Sofi Tukker and drew 11,000 fans to a sold out show. There was an 8,200 person waitlist as tickets were gone more than two months early.

Part of the deal with the city turns the festival into a 2-day affair, though dates have not yet been announced for next year's festival.

City leaders are hopeful that Palm Tree could fill a void left by the indefinite cancellation of longtime staple Sunfest.