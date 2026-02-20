Freedom 250 Mobile Museum Spends The Weekend At FAU

The Freedom 250 mobile museum makes its way to Florida, complete with the opportunity to digitally sign the Declaration of Independence.

The double-wide 18-wheeler that's designed as a walk-through museum experience is parked in front of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton today through the weekend and Monday. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

People can walk through and learn more about the history of American independence ahead of the country's 250th anniversary.