Trump Attempted Assassin Files Notice Of Appeal

The man convicted of attempting to assassinate President Trump and sentenced to life in prison is challenging the results of the case.

Ryan Routh's attorney filed an appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, stating that Routh plans to challenge both his conviction and sentence.

After the life sentence was handed down earlier this month, Routh's attorney Martin Roth made this announcement.

"I think the judge may have mistakenly applied the federal crime of terrorism enhancement and that will be probably the leading issue on appeal."

Routh represented himself at trial but had Roth represent him during the sentencing phase.