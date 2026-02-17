Details On House Bill That Would Nix Yellow Registration Stickers

A South Florida lawmaker shares more details about his bill that would repeal the need to put little yellow stickers on your license plate.

That bill, HB-841 "Motor Vehicle Registration Renewal," passed its final House committee stop today and will now head to the full House. Republican Tom Fabricio joined the Brian Mudd Show and said the registration stickers are no longer needed.

"Police officers, by their regular procedure, they run your plate when they stop you so they don't take your word for it."

And he says that doing away with the stickers would save the state $24-million.