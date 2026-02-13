Confused? HOV Lanes Are No Longer Enforced But Signs Remain

Feel free to use that HOV lane along I-95. Florida lawmakers repealed the High Occupancy Vehicle lane law as of July 1st, 2025, but the signs are still in place...telling drivers that there must be at least two people in the vehicle in order to use the far left lane during rush hour periods.

If you were unaware about the repeal, CBS 12 News found drivers who said the same thing.

FHP confirms HOV restrictions are no longer being enforced and the state has stopped issuing HOV decals.

The Florida Department of Transportation has said there is no timeline for removal of the signs, because the process requires planning to ensure the work can be done safely while traffic moves along.