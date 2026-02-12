Loggerhead Marinelife Documents Earliest Turtle Nest

A sea turtle nest has been documented along a northern Palm Beach County beach.

The folks at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center say its the earliest nest ever confirmed since they've been monitoring that close to nine-mile stretch of sand.

The leatherback turtle nest was recorded yesterday, while sea turtle nesting season doesn't begin until March 1st. Researchers say the early nesting activity may be linked to rising ocean temperatures and believe it is a sign of another active season.

The state's earliest ever sea turtle nest on record was confirmed February 4th of last year, on another beach.

Loggerhead reminds boaters about the recently expanded voluntary Sea Turtle Protection Zone, which covers all of Palm Beach County's coastline and extends one mile offshore. It encourages boaters to travel at the slowest safe speed, wear polarized sunglasses and remain alert to help reduce the risk of boat strikes.