'Here We Go Again' AG Uthmeier Calls Out Another Florida Nurse

"Here we go again." Those words posted by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier after another Florida nurse posted a controversial video to social media.

Stephanie Krueger worked for Cross Country Healthcare in Tampa until the video in which she questioned why patients would express strong political opinions just before undergoing anesthesia. She pointed out the irony of patients expressing such serious views while on the brink of being paralyzed for surgery.

Uthmeier writes on "X" that medical professionals who threaten the health and safety of others based on their political views will be sent packing here in Florida.