Florida CFO Lashes Out At Reporter Over The Words 'Undocumented' & 'Humane'

Discussion about illegal immigration gets heated when Florida's Chief Financial Officer scolds a newspaper reporter over some questions she asked.

One question from a reporter with the Daytona Beach-News Journal was about whether those detained are treated humanely.

"Are you doing anything to make sure that people are being treated humanely once they're detained?"

To which CFO Blaise Ingoglia replied...

"You want to talk about humane, let's talk about the drug cartels that are human smuggling and making billions of dollars smuggling the people from Mexico and into the United States. What is not humane is when you have young children being raped on the way over to this country and then in this country by criminal aliens."