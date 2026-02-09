Burn Bans Go Into Effect Along The Treasure Coast

Burn bans are in effect for some Treasure Coast counties.

Drought conditions are severe from Brevard County south into central Palm Beach County and west to communities around Lake Okeechobee. Conditions are moderate from about Boynton beach south.

St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have enacted burn bans, which means all fires are banned.

Those include campfires, bonfires and the burning of yard waste. In St. Lucie, officials are handing out agriculture permits on a case-by-case basis.

Folks violating the burn ban in Okeechobee County faces $500 fines and up to 60 days in jail.

The bans remain in effect until further notice.