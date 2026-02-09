Brightline Experiences Delays In Construction Of Stuart Station

Plans to build a Treasure Coast Brightline station are at a standstill.

The high-speed rail line announced two years ago that Stuart was its preferred location for the next train station. But Martin County submitted a grant application to the Federal Railroad Administration last year and did not receive one.

The county submitted its latest grant application this month and will have to wait a few months to find out if there will be one granted this time around.

County officials say they are also requesting $8 million for signalization for Dixie Highway and the south county corridor. The total amount the county is requesting tops $69 million. The cost of the entire project is $87 million and Martin County will be responsible for 15 million of it.

At this point, the earliest a train station could be located in Stuart is the spring of 2029.