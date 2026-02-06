Authorities: Vero Beach Man Claims He 'Snapped' Grandmother's Neck

An Indian River County man claims he snapped his grandmother's neck, and punched and stomped on her head after she poked him in the back with a steak knife.

Patricia Dibella was found dead inside her Vero Beach home and 29-year-old Nicholas Ivey was arrested. But so far he's not charged with the elderly woman's murder.

Deputies say Ivey stole his grandmother's credit cards and vehicle, then drove to a store and bought beer and cigarettes. He's facing charges of grand theft auto, as well as unlawful possession and fraudulent use of stolen credit cards.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.