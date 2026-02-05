AG Uthmeier Launches His Office's CHINA Unit

Florida's Attorney General announces the creation of a new unit within his office to investigate attempts by one of our nation's adversaries to "do us harm."
It's called the "Consumer Harm from International Nefarious Actors," or "CHINA" prevention unit.
"We've had so much work as we've been investigating companies that we believe are sharing personal data and information with China, with the CCP and even with the Chinese military."
Even before the unit was formed, Uthmeier took legal action against companies with Chinese connections. The most recent was in December, when he sent a subpoena to a global technology network and smartphone provider, TP-Link Systems.
There are also claims that China may be working with medical device companies to gather personal health information from Floridians.
One expert with Uthemeier in West Palm Beach today says the Chinese government may be looking for specific DNA in order to create viruses that could prevent pregnancy.
The FDLE had a special agent at the presser today. He gave out a website for information on avoiding online scams and to steer clear of victimization from China.