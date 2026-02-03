NYPD Officers Targeted For Recruitment By West Palm Beach Police Department

Officials with the West Palm Beach Police Department are traveling to New York City in a recruitment effort.

The agency is sponsoring the Equivalency of Training certification for eligible out of state and federal officers seeking Florida certification and employment.

The program is a week-long course offered at Palm Beach State College, designed to streamline the transition for qualified New York police officers.

Eligible candidates may also qualify for a $5,000 Florida relocation incentive through a statewide law enforcement recruitment initiative.

Members of the recruitment team will meet with interested candidates in Staten Island next month.