Sheriff Ric Bradshaw On ICE Arrestees Being Released Back Into Communities

The Palm Beach County Sheriff is talking about nationwide ICE arrests.
The conversation stemmed from an update on 'Operation: Unplugged,' which Sheriff Ric Bradshaw calls the largest operation his agency has conducted since he's been with PBSO.
More than a hundred people arrested in various local cities for illicit drug activities.
The sheriff says that 15 of the suspects who were arrested have been re-arrested after being released by judges. And he sees similarities...
"That's the issue that's going on now with ICE and immigration in some of these sanctuary cities...that they arrest these guys that are illegal and they got a horrendous background, but yet they let them go back in the community."
He says law enforcement, in that case ICE agents, must be frustrated.
"You know that he's done serious things in other countries, you've got him under arrest, why would you turn him back into the community to victimize other people?"
We asked Sheriff Bradshaw for his thoughts on the actions of local police leaders in communities like Minneapolis and other so-called "sanctuary cities," who appear to go along with a pro-illegal immigrant agenda.
"That's the way some of these politicians think that these pepole should be turned back to the community and because a police chief works for the mayor and the commission, if they say to him 'You can't do X,Y and Z, well he either does it or they're gonna fire him."
Bradshaw says that because he is in an elected position, he answers to "the people," rather than a mayor or city council.