VA Workers Union, Socialist Group Host Vigil For Nurse Killed By ICE

A Florida congresswoman stopped by a vigil in honor of the man killed by ICE agents in Minnesota over the weekend.

The event for Alex Pretti was held in front of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center yesterday and was organized by a government employees union, alongside the Anti-Trump Coalition of South Florida and other groups.

Democrat U.S. Representative Lois Frankel says her party is pushing to reform The Department of Homeland Security, but they need Republican support.

"It's an abomination what ICE is doing and the cruelty, we should have lawful border control but not the way they're doing it."

Frankel is among the lawmakers who are calling for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.