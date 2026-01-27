Mystery Tech Firm Moving To Boca Raton Revealed

The cat is out of the bag in Boca Raton.

City leaders, earlier this month, talked about a deal to bring a quantum computing company to the area but left the name a mystery.

Today, D-Wave Quantum, a leading name in the industry, announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters from California to the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

The city is giving D-Wave up to $500,000 in incentives to make the move and in return the company agrees to provide at least 100 full-time jobs with an average salary of $125,000 or higher.

D-Wave is also partnering with FAU to install a cutting-edge quantum computer on campus and help students in research and workforce training.

\The move will be completed by the end of the year.