LISTEN: Tampa Airport Wants 200 New Hires

TAMPA --Tampa International Airport is holding a job fair tomorrow (Wed), to fill more than two hundred openings ahead of the Spring Break travel crush, its busiest season.

Spokesperson Josh Gillin says they're taking applications and scheduling interviews at the main terminal from 9 a.m. to noon. If you park in the Economy area, the airport will validate parking.

The job fair is for the aviation authority and its contractors. Full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs are on the table. Gillin says to bring two forms of ID. Gillin says some openings will get filled on the spot.

Photo: Canva