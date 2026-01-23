FAA Changes Some Flight Paths To Alleviate Noise In West Palm Beach

The FAA is changing some flight paths to alleviate noise and pollution from planes that started flying over certain neighborhoods for the first time in October.

That decision made during a meeting of the Citizens Committee on Airport Noise yesterday.

The Federal Aviation Administration had changed the flight path to avoid Mar-a-Lago year-round, even when President Trump is not in town. The move sparked lawsuits from Palm Beach County, the City of West Palm Beach and the Town of Palm Beach.

Airport officials say most flights now pass over homes already soundproofed and avoid neighborhoods north of Belvedere Road.

Five new noise monitors will also be installed at locations that include west of the airport, south of Belvedere Road and on Palm Beach.

Airport officials say a complaint log will also be made available for residents and the committee meets again February 26.