PBSO: 'Party With The Pirates' Safely At South Florida Fair

If you're heading to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is sharing some tips on ways to safely enjoy the event.

In a video posted to Facebook, Major Pete Palenzuela explains the weekend minor policy. Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m., all guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older with I.D. to enter the fair. And the purchase of a ride wristband is required for guests ages 11 to 17 during that time.

Also, you're asked to abide by the "See Something, Say Something" mantra and leave your weapons in your vehicle or "preferably" at home. Don't try to bring them through the gates.

General on-site parking for the fair is $15 and $25 for preferred parking. But there are free shuttles on the weekend running from Palm Beach Central High School and the Mall at Wellington Green.

There's also a very specific bag policy.

