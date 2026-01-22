Judge Delays Federal Trial Of Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick To April

A federal judge has postponed the trial of South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick until late April after three co-defendants requested a delay.

The trial had originally been set to start next week, but the representative still hasn't entered a plea after getting two delays in her arraignment to hire an attorney.

Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother are accused of stealing an overpayment of $5 million to Trinity Health Care Services, a family-operated home health care firm that the congresswoman was in charge of at the time.

The Democrat is accused of using the money on luxury items and to fund her 2022 congressional campaign.

Cherfilus-McCormick will be back in a Miami federal courtroom on February 3.