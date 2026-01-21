Palm Beach Native Brooks Koepka To Play In Cognizant Classic

Fresh off the announcement of Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf comes news that he is committed to play in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

The 35-year-old will first play the Farmers Insurance Open, followed by the WM Phoenix Open, before the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. The event was formerly known as the Honda Classic.

Koepka will be joined by fellow Jupiter residents Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala, along with former Masters champion Adam Scott.

The Cognizant Classic runs from February 25th through March 1st.