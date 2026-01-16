WPB Police: Motive Known For Woman Who Smashed Car Into Courthouse

We now know the alleged motive of a woman accused of ramming her car into the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach.

Police say 55-year-old Lanesa Stubbs did it intentionally as a form of protest.

Surveillance video shows the woman maneuvering her car around large planters designed to block traffic, before backing into the sliding glass doors at least twice, doing $200,000 worth of damages.

Police say Stubbs told arresting officers she was hoping to draw attention to the fact that she has been trying since 2024 to report a trucking company for alleged human trafficking to Homeland Security.

Cops say she left the scene and the damaged vehicle was later found at her home on Belvedere Road. She then returned to the courthouse and turned herself in and faces a charge of felony criminal mischief.