Tenet Healthcare Takes Leapfrog To Court Over 'Inaccurate' Hospital Ratings

A civil trial is underway in federal court in the case of Tenet Healthcare versus the Leapfrog Group, which ranks hospitals.

Tenet is Palm Beach County's largest healthcare provider and they filed the lawsuit accusing Leapfrog of publishing misleading and harmful hospital safety ratings.

The hospitals affected include Delray, Good Samaritan, Palm Beach Gardens, St. Mary's and West Boca Medical Centers. They received "D" and "F" ratings in Leapfrog's 2024 fall survey and Tenet describes those ratings as "inaccurate and corrupt," noting that they don't submit data to Leapfrog's voluntary survey yet still receive grades.

