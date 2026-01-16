Pres. Trump To Attend Dedication Of Roadway Being Renamed In His Honor

President Trump will be taking part in a name-changing ceremony for a roadway that leads to his home in Palm Beach.

Air Force One is expected to arrive at Palm Beach International this afternoon and the president will attend the dedication ceremony of "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

Local governments approved the changing of Southern Boulevard to honor the president after the state passed a law to do that. It covers a four-mile stretch of roadway between the airport and Mar-a-Lago.

The president will spend the weekend in Palm Beach before leaving Monday evening to attend the College Football National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium.

President Trump will head back to the White House from Miami.