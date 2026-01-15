South Florida Fair Kicks Off With Ride-A-Thon

The South Florida Fair will kick off this evening with a Ride-A-Thon from 5-10 p.m., and the full fair will be held tomorrow through February 1st.

The theme this year's fair is "Party with the Pirates." There will be costumed actors interacting with guests, portraying pirates in history. In the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center, there will be pirate encampments, scavenger hunts and pirate treasure, with a secret pirate-themed speakeasy.

All of that plus the usual rides, games and food in West Palm Beach.

Advance tickets for a lower price than purchasing at the gate remain on sale today, but will no longer be available tomorrow.

Click Here for more information.